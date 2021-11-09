QUINCY — Although the Adams County Board was able to pass a balanced budget for the 2022 fiscal year on Tuesday, concerns over available general fund revenue moving forward were raised.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the county’s general fund will have a balanced budget thanks to a roughly 0.82% rate increase, which puts the general fund at its maximum tax rate cap. This required some of the county’s other taxing bodies to take a smaller levy.
However, Austin added that the county is in a decent financial situation but has its hands tied with some of the same constraints it has faced for years.
“What we’re really constrained by is special use funds and not being able to use them more broadly,” Austin said. “We have some $13 million in special use funds that we struggle to use or find projects for.”
By next year, Austin said the county will have to look at maintaining essential county services with the maximum general fund rate.
Another obstacle entering into the next fiscal year will be health insurance premiums, which are projected to increase by about 28%, or about $600,000.
Austin had met with the county’s department heads over the last month to determine what resources they will need for the 2022 fiscal year and how much revenue the county can spare. One of the most substantial requests was from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which requested eight additional correctional officers.
Adams County Chairman Kent Snider said the approved budget ended up with four additional corrections officers to help run the new jail.
“We’re having as much trouble finding them as we are paying for them,” Snider said.
Snider added that most of the capital expenditures related to these new officers should come out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The budget underwent one revision ahead of the vote.
Austin said the Adams County Highway Department wished to have more of the funding the county can afford to levy go into the County Highway Fund instead of the County Bridge Fund. Therefore, an amendment was proposed to make a $200,000 adjustment from the bridge fund to the highway fund.
Austin said this amendment will have no bearing on the budget’s bottom line but will offer greater flexibility to the highway department’s spending.
