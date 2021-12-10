QUINCY — A revised County Board district map that would keep the each of the county’s seven districts’ populations within a 5% margin of error will be up for a vote on Tuesday.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said unlike the city of Quincy, which isn’t bound by statute to redistrict, the county must approve redrawn maps based on 2020 Census data by Dec. 31.
“Part of the census is we’re supposed to have substantially equal districts and populations,” Niekamp said.
The most significant change in population was in the fourth district, which covers most of eastern Quincy. The district saw a 12% deviation to its previous population, according to 2020 Census data.
The population of the first district, which covers the southwestern portion of Quincy, dropped by about 7%.
In order to keep each district within a 5% margin, several precincts were shifted to other districts.
The 19th precinct, which runs roughly from Ohio to Broadway and 12th to 14th, was moved from the third district to the first district.
The 13th precinct, which runs roughly from Oak to Chestnut and 12th to 18th, was moved from the third district to the second.
The 17th precinct and a portion of the 22nd precinct from 24th to 27th and Maine to Broadway was moved from the fourth district to the third.
On Tuesday, the Adams County Reapportionment Committee approved a map with these revisions.
