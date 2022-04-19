QUINCY — Adams County has agreed to allocate up to $200,000 toward the burial of Ameren power lines along the Quincy riverfront from Hampshire to Broadway.
Including this contribution, about $1.2 million has been committed to the project, which is estimated to cost $1.4 million.
Ameren will commit between $500,000 and $700,000 and Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, helped to secure a $350,000 Illinois Capitol grant for the project. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city also has submitted an application through U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s office for a $1 million grant.
On Tuesday, the County Board agreed to commit a maximum of $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to this project. The total contribution will depend on how much money Ameren will put toward the project.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the commitment was first discussed during last week’s Executive Committee meeting.
“We offered to put $200K because that’s an ARPA-approved project and it benefits the riverfront,” Snider said.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin had said Tuesday that the metal structure towers are over 90 years old.
Once the power lines are buried, the city can proceed with the initial riverfront development projects, all of which have an estimate one- to three-year implementation period.
These projects include the incorporation of an event plaza at the base of Hampshire for an estimated cost of $1.7 million to $2 million and the addition of a courtesy dock at the cost of $900,000 to $1.4 million.
