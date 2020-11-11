QUINCY — The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams County hit triple digits for the third straight day after the health department reported an additional 112 cases on Wednesday.
The cases included 17 individuals younger than 20, 16 individuals in their 20s, 16 individuals in their 30s, 13 individuals in their 40s, 21 individuals in their 50s, 19 individuals in their 60s, eight individuals in their 70s and three individuals over 80.
Active cases are up to 876, and 61 people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s are hospitalized, six of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Brown County announced 65 active cases on Wednesday and an additional COVID-related death: a man in his 90s.
In Missouri, Marion County confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19: 15 males ranging in age from 10 to 70 and 19 females ranging in age from 10 to 90. Active cases rose to 231, and eight people are hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed six new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases is at 440, including 91 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported 20 new cases, bringing the total up to 332. There are 123 active cases and five hospitalizations.