QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced 35 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two COVID-related deaths: a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
The county now has confirmed 5,594 positive cases of COVID-19, including 538 active cases and 59 deaths. There are 53 people hospitalized, 11 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Brown County reported five new cases on Wednesday, 57 active cases and two hospitalizations.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count to 1,215. As of Wednesday, 118 cases are active and 16 people are hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed an additional COVID-related death and 26 new COVID-19 cases: 12 males ranging in age from 10 to 80 and 14 females ranging from 10 to 80. The county has experienced 36 deaths and currently faces 309 active cases and 22 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases, bring the county’s total to 734. Active cases dropped to 41.
The Clark County Health Department confirmed five COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, there are 16 active cases and one hospitalization.
Scotland County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-related death. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in the county. There are 11 active cases and one hospitalization.
Pike County, Mo., announced 105 active cases of COVID-19, six of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.