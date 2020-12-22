QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 91 news cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as two COVID-related deaths: a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.
The total number of cases stands at 5,949, including 539 active cases and 63 deaths.
At this time, there are 62 patients ranging in age from their 20s to their 100s that are hospitalized. Of those patients, 10 are in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County Health Department also confirmed two COVID-related deaths: two women in their 70s. The case county stands at 1,285, including 117 active cases, 36 deaths and 13 hospitalizations.
In Brown County, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported, which brings the total case count to 423. There are 80 active cases and three hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported three COVID-related deaths and confirmed 56 positive cases on Tuesday: 20 males up to the age of 90 and 36 females between the ages of 10 and 90. The total number of cases is at 2,796, including 292 active cases, 45 deaths and 26 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department saw 12 new cases, which brings the total cases to 800. Active cases rose to 69.
In Clark County, five new cases were reported. There are 18 active cases and no hospitalizations.
The Shelby County Health Department has seen 17 new cases since it’s last update on Thursday. Currently, there are 26 active cases and three hospitalizations.
No new cases were reported in Knox County on Tuesday, which lowered the number of active cases to 20.
Active cases in Monroe County remained at 21 but six more people have recovered as of Tuesday.
Pike County, Mo. announced 91 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.