Staff Report
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Active cases, however, dropped to 441, which is the county’s lowest number since Dec. 6. Hospitalizations remained at 68, eight of which are in the intensive care unit. The current seven-day positivity rate is at 6.07%.
The Brown County Health Department reported 11 new cases since its last update Dec. 22. Active cases dropped to 61 and there are two hospitalizations.
In Hancock County, 22 new cases were confirmed on Sunday and Monday. The total case count is at 1,299, including 257 active cases and four hospitalizations.
Since its last report on Wednesday, the Pike County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number up to 1,326.
Active cases are down to 85, which is the lowest daily case number in over two months. Hospitalizations, however, are up to 21, which is the highest number since the end of November.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday: 26 males ranging in age from 10 to 90 and 33 females up to the age of 100. Three additional deaths also have59 been reported since the health department’s last update on Thursday.
The county also reported a total of 2,962 cases, including 238 active cases, 22 hospitalizations and 49 deaths. The current active case count is the lowest the county has experienced since Nov. 24.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 43 new cases since its last update on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 856. There are 77 active cases.
In Clark County, four new cases were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total to 564. There are nine active cases, which is the first time the count has reached single digits since September.
Since its last update on Tuesday, the Knox County Health Department confirmed 12 additional COVID-19 cases and one death. A total of 25 active cases were reported.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 25 active cases on Monday.
The Ralls County Health Department reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases since its last update on Wednesday. There are 74 active cases and four hospitalizations.
Pike County, Mo., announced 100 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.