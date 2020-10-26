STAFF Report
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, which keeps the county on track to hit 2,000 total cases by the week’s end.
The cases include a female under the age of ten, one male and three females between the ages of 10 and 19, five women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, two men and six women in their 40s, three men and two women in their 50s, two men and one woman in their 60s, one man and one woman in their 70s, a female in her 80s and a female in her 90s.
Active cases dropped from 296 on Saturday to 260. At this time, 44 people between their 20s and 100s are hospitalized, 12 of which are in the intensive care unit. A total of 1,893 cases have been reported by the county with a 12.04% positivity rate.
Quincy Public Schools saw an additional seven COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday. The school district is tracking 15 active cases and has completed contract tracing and notifications.
The Hancock County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday: a female under the age of 10, two women in their 30s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. This brings the total number of cases to 332 cases and 54 active cases.
Pike County, Ill., reported 38 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The health department said the number of active cases was not available on Monday but eight people currently are hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 15 men up to the age of 90 and 20 women up to the age of 80. Active cases are up to 121 and seven people are hospitalized.
Pike County, Mo. reported 51 active COVID-19 cases and 351 cases in total.
The Scotland County Health Department confirmed 11 active cases and 73 recoveries as of Monday.
Clark County saw nine new COVID-19 cases: three under the age of 20, three between 20 and 40, one between 40 and 60, one between 60 and 80 and one over 80. Four people currently are hospitalized and there are 19 active cases.
The Ralls County Health Department reported 18 active cases, the lowest active case county in the last two weeks. The total number of cases is now 227 with five hospitalizations.