QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as the COVID-related death of a woman in her 70s.
The county is reporting 5,559 positive cases, including 521 active cases and 57 deaths. A total of 51 patients ranging age from their 20s to 90s are hospitalized, 11 of which are in the intensive care unit.
Although the Centers for Disease Control currently recommend a quarantine period of 14 days for positive patients, it does suggest shortened quarantine alternatives based on local circumstances and resources.
A quarantine can end after day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring, according to the CDC. If diagnostic testing resources are sufficient and available, then a quarantine can end after day seven if a diagnostic specimen tests negative and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring.
In either case, additional criteria such as continued symptom monitoring and mask wearing through the full 14 days must be followed.
Brown County confirmed five additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 388. There are 52 active cases and two hospitalizations.
In addition to 13 new and 117 active COVID-19 cases, the Pike County Health Department reported Tuesday that it will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine later this week. The first phase of the rollout will target critical populations of frontline health care personnel and long-term care facility staff and residents.
The Hancock County Health Department confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 1,167, including 307 active cases and 23 deaths.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department 52 new COVID-19 cases: 20 males ranging in age from 10 to 100 and 32 females ranging from 20 to 100. A total of 2,526 cases have been reported, including 322 active cases, 16 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases and one death since its last update on Thursday. The county has reported 724 cases and 12 deaths. Active cases dropped from 70 on Thursday to 46 on Tuesday.
The Clark County Health Department confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The county is down to 12 active cases and no hospitalizations.
Scotland County reported 8 new COVID-19 cases since its last update Friday. There are 11 active cases and two hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases and 32 active cases on Tuesday.
Pike County, Mo. announced 109 active cases of COVID-19, six of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.