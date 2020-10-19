STAFF Report
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed Monday that a man in his 90s has become the 15th COVID-19-related death in the county since the global pandemic began.
This was reported as daily COVID-19 statistics in Adams County continue to climb. A total of 45 new cases were confirmed Monday as well as 229 active cases and 49 hospitalizations. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate is at 10.56%.
The new cases include one female between the ages of 10 and 19, eight men and four women in their 20s, four men and three women in their 30s, four men and one woman in their 40s, three men and three women in their 50s, three men and three women in their 60s, four men and one woman in their 70s and one man and two women in their 80s.
Pike County, Ill., saw a significant spike in cases. On Monday, the county saw 31 new cases of COVID-19. Prior to that, the highest number of cases in a single day was 18.
Active cases also jumped from 74 on Friday to 111 Monday. A total of 10 patients currently are hospitalized and four people have died in the county.
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed by the Hancock County Health Department Monday: a man in his 90s. Active cases are at 39 and four deaths have been reported.
In Missouri, 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Marion County on Monday: 15 men between 10 and 90 and 19 women between 20 and 90. Active cases also rose from 70 on Friday to 91 on Monday with five hospitalizations. Total cases are at 872.
In Pike County, Mo. active cases rose to 27 but hospitalizations remained low with two.
The Lewis County Health Department only saw one new COVID-19 case: an individual in their 80s. Active cases are at 43 and total cases are at 238.
In Clark County, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases up to 151 with eight hospitalizations.
The Ralls County Health Department has 212 total COVID-19 cases and 21 active cases. Only three individuals are hospitalized.
Active COVID-19 cases in Scotland County jumped from seven last week to 23 on Monday.
The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 105 total cases, 12 of which are active.