QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two additional COVID-related deaths: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
The total number of cases stands at 4,838, including 544 active cases and 47 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in the intensive care unit. The current seven-day positivity rate is 4.63%.
Should COVID-19 cases escalate, Blessing Health System is taking precautions to have enough available rooms.
Dr. Mary Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health System, said in the past two weeks, Blessing has added several negative pressure units to the progressive care unit, the nine-bed cardiovascular unit and other areas to provide the hospital with the flexibility to use these rooms for COVID-19 patients if necessary. Currently, Barthel said none of the new negative pressure rooms is being used for that purpose.
“I think that based on what we saw in October and November, there’s every reason we need to expect and prepare for additional cases,” Barthel said. “I think it’s pretty clear that the winter months are going to be giving us more patients.”
In Brown County, eight new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the total count up to 330 with 78 active cases.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 18 new cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 955 with 26 deaths and 20 hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department also confirmed two COVID-related deaths in addition to 38 new cases: 19 males ranging in age from 10 to 80 and 19 females ranging in age from 10 to 100. There currently are 1,953 cases, including 254 active cases, 17 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The total number of cases stands at 595, including 43 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported five new cases on Tuesday. Active cases are down to 23 and one person is hospitalized.
The Shelby County Health Department confirmed an additional COVID-related death and 42 new cases since the county’s last update on Wednesday. The total number of cases is 340, including two deaths.
The Knox County Health Department confirmed one new COVID-19 case since its last update on Wednesday. Only two active cases were reported as of Tuesday.
Pike County, Mo., announced 140 active cases of COVID-19, 15 of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.