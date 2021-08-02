QUINCY — The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in Adams County continues to sit at roughly 10% as of Monday.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the seven-day rolling average rate of positivity was 9.7% on Thursday and 10.9% on Friday. Adams County reported a positivity rate of 9.81% Monday.
Adams County began the month of August with 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 hospitalizations, seven of which are patients in the intensive care unit, according to data from the Adams County Health Department.
But in the last week, 386 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
As of June 2021, 87% of new cases were unvaccinated patients and 13% were fully vaccinated in Illinois.
In the past 30 days, 90% of COVID patients admitted to Blessing Hospital were vaccinated. The county is giving 99 vaccines on average each day.
The latest data on vaccination rates show Adams County has about 41.7% of its population vaccinated. About 83.5% of residents over 64 and 46% of residents between the ages of 16 and 64 are vaccinated.
The Brown County Health Department’s latest COVID update from Wednesday reported 12 active cases and four new ones since last Monday. The county’s seven-day positivity rate was at 4.1% on Friday, according to IDPH.