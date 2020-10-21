STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which raised the total number of active cases to a record 254.
This marks a significant increase since daily case counts still were in the single digits earlier this month. A total of 46 individuals between their 40s and 90s currently are hospitalized. Eight people are in the intensive care unit.
Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for the Blessing Health System, said although COVID-19 hospitalizations have rose higher in the last two weeks than at any point in the last eight months, Blessing Hospital has been able to develop very specific action plans for a surge in cases.
“We have a very experienced staff now who knows how to anticipate what needs those patients have, we have adequate amounts of PPE, or personal protective equipment, so we can outfit our staff to be able to care for patients safely and the best news of all is that in the last couple of weeks we’ve been able to move into the Mormon Pavilion expansion so this has given us a brand new space to spread out into,” Barthel said.
“With these measures, we’ve been able to go from having a handful of patients up to the current number of 46 without limitations on any other care we provide to any other patient and operate as business as usual,” she added.
The Adams County Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department’s parking lot. No appointment is needed and testing comes free of charge.
Pike County, Ill., confirmed 30 new cases, the second time the daily case count has been in the 30s this week. This bring the total number of cases to an even 300.
The cases include a child younger than 10, five women in their 20s, three women and two men in their 30s, one female in her 40s, two women and two men in their 50s, four men in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, five women in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.
The county also reported 137 active cases and 11 hospitalizations.
Brown County saw three new cases since Tuesday: a man in his 30s and two men in their 50s. There are 24 active cases and 103 cases total.
In Missouri, Marion County saw 20 new COVID-19 cases: nine men between 30 and 90 and 11 women up to the age of 80. Active cases are up to 105 with five hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department reported two new cases: two individuals between 10 and 20, an individual in their 20s, an individual in their 60s and an individual in their 70s. The total number of cases is now 240 with 40 active cases. Although active COVID-19 cases have been in the 40s since Sunday, the county confirmed 36 cases Wednesday.
Knox County saw one additional COVID-19 case: an individual in their 60s. Six confirmed cases are active and 16 probable cases have been reported.
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Clark County. Active cases were cut in half from 35 to 18, the second lowest count this month. Hospitalizations also reduced to six.
There are 29 active cases in Pike County, Mo. as of Wednesday and 365 total cases.
The Ralls County Health Department reported 24 active cases and 217 total cases on Wednesday. Four individuals currently are hospitalized.