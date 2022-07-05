QUINCY — An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy has filed suit with the county and a state risk management agency for not acting on a request for arbitration related to a 2020 crash that left the plaintiff with severe injuries.
The complaint, which was filed Friday, names Adams County, the Counties of Illinois Risk Management Agency and underwriters at Lloyd’s of London and alleges breach of contract and fraud violations.
During a routine traffic stop in July 2020, a squad vehicle driven by Javier Lofton was reportedly struck from behind by the vehicle of an under-insured third party motorist, according to the complaint.
As a result of the collision, Lofton suffered severe injuries to his right knee, left shoulder, right elbow and sustained an ACL tear. The injuries resulted in medical bills in the amount of about $108,000 and lost wages from being unable to work, the complaint read.
According to the complaint, Adams County contracted and paid premiums for the motorist’s coverage as a benefit to its employees. This policy ensures that officers are taken care of.
Lofton had made an under-insured motorist claim and demand for arbitration in October 2020 and is awaiting a response.
The automobile liability policy of the motorist issued by Farmers Insurance contained limits in the amount of $250,000 for its insured’s liability to third persons, the complaint read.
Lofton settled his underlying cause of action with the motorist for the Farmers Insurance policy limits. However, the damages and injuries were in excess of the policy’s limit, according to the compliant.
According to the complaint, defendants have not responded to plaintiff’s request for arbitration to date nor have defendants appointed in arbitrator in response to the arbitrator plaintiff appointed in plaintiff’s written demands for arbitration.
Lofton is seeking at least $50,000 for each count plus other legal expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.