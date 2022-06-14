QUINCY — Adams County election judges will receive a pay raise after a resolution was approved by the County Board on Tuesday.
Judges had been paid $120 per 14-hour day. The resolution would change this wage to $180 per day.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said the existing pay rate was well below minimum wage, which discouraged people from volunteering.
“I think is a good step in the right direction to keep the (judges) we have and attract new ones as well,” Niekamp said.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the county will take $12,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover the increase this election cycle.
After that, Austin said the board will have to consult with the county clerk about how to work the judges’ wages into future budges.
Board member Ryan Hinkamper, R-2, said elections are important to democracy and the county’s judges are basically volunteers.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend a little extra money to support our elections,” Hinkamper said.
Austin also provided an update on the overall spending of the county’s roughly $12 million in ARPA funding.
So far, Austin said the county has spent about $6.5 million of its ARPA dollars and has set aside another $4.8 million for pending requests. This leaves the county with an unallocated fund balance of about $1.4 million.
“I’m not saying that all of those are going to pass or those are all going to be approved or that they’ll be approved for the dollar amount shown here but these are the requests and I think we’re getting to that point where we’re needing to know what the horizon is,” Austin said.
The Adams County Board also approved a $135,000 contract to pay for the removal of an existing structure and the installation of a new precast box culvert at E. 1150th St. roughly three miles northwest of Payson.
A $382,000 contract to Quincy-based County Contractors Inc. for the removal and replacement of a structure with a precast pre-stressed concrete deck beam bridge and necessary approach work on E. 1800th St. in Gilmer Township also was approved.
