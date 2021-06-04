QUINCY — Three Nashville recording artists from the “Roots and Boots Tour” will be making a stop at the Adams County Fair, which suffered a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, on July 31.
The Adams County Fair Board announced Thursday that Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye will headline the fair.
Melissa Shriver-Hackamack, a director of the Adams County Fair Board, said the cancellation of the fair last year was a huge disappointment for a lot of community members who plan their vacations around the event or make the fair an annual tradition.
But now that the fair is back on, Shriver-Hackamack added that she was excited to get the community back to a sense of normalcy and to reunite people with their “fair families” that they may not have seen in two years.
“The intention all along was to make sure we could have the fair but make sure that it was done right, (everything) was squared away and we did everything by the book,” Shriver-Hackamack said. “We just recently got the go ahead and went full steam ahead with everything.”
Tippin has released gold and platinum albums with hits like “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” and “I Wouldn’t Have it Any Other Way.”
Kershaw has had multiple platinum albums thanks to hits such as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore” and “Cadillac Style.”
Raye has had 24 top ten records, 16 number one hits and has been a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee.
Entry into grandstand seating for the concert is free with adult admission to the fair that evening. Track seating tickets are available for an additional $10 and can be purchased starting at 9a.m. June 19 at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy.
The fair will run from July 28 to Aug. 3 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 15 minutes north of Quincy on Ill. 336.
The full schedule of events is available at adamsfair.org or at the Adams County Fair’s Facebook page.