QUINCY — Although the GOP primary race for the mayor of Quincy came down to a margin of 24 votes, Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said there is no statutory requirement to perform a recount.
During Tuesday’s consolidated primary election, Quincy Public Schools board member Mike Troup received 1,704 votes next to former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale’s 1,681 votes, according to unofficial results.
Niekamp said there are only 15 vote by mail ballots for GOP candidates that have not been collected, which are due no later than March 9 and are still valid so long as they’re postmarked for Tuesday.
However, there are grounds for a losing campaign to request that the votes be recounted.
According to state statute, a losing candidate may file a petition for discovery only if they would have won by receiving an additional number votes equal to 5% of the total votes cast. This petition would request that ballots, voting machines or ballot cards be examined and that any automatic tabulating equipment be tested.
Troup is expected to face Quincy University professor Nora Baldner during the April 6 general election. Baldner won her Democratic primary against Brennan Hills 980 to 87, according to unofficial results.
In total, 4,459 votes, or about 17% of the total number of registered voters, cast votes in the primary.