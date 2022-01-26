PITTSFIELD — Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said it would cost an estimated $10,000 a month for the county to oversee and administer Pike County’s IT infrastructure.
However, some Pike County Board members are skeptical that Adams County’s assistance would nullify all of the county’s current IT obligations.
The possibility of an intergovernmental agreement for IT services between the counties was proposed months ago at the suggestion of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology. Adams County was selected as a possible service provider based on its proximity to Pike and its work to improve election security.
David Hochgraber, senior network administrator for Adams County, after providing an estimate on the costs of the necessary equipment, is waiting to hear from Pike County on how they wish to fund the changes to the IT network.
“They’re trying to figure out whether they can use (American Rescue Plan Act) funds or the budget,” Hochgraber said.
Derek Ross, chairman of Pike County’s GIS and IT Committee, said the county pays its current IT vendor, GFI, about $7,000 a month for hardware maintenance and for a Microsoft Office 365 subscription for all county employees.
The county then pays another $3,000 a month for network administration and firewall protection. Although this obligation could be avoided if Adams County oversaw Pike’s IT, Ross said he can’t see the county getting rid of its lease agreement for maintenance and subscription services.
“It’s almost $7,000 we pay no matter what (and) no matter who our vendor is,” Ross said.
Pike County has faced a number of recent issues with its IT system.
In July, a lightning strike left the county clerk’s office without stable internet for four weeks and without phones for eight weeks.
The county also experienced two data breaches: one from an on-site server handling property records and one from an off-site server handling payroll, budget and accounts payable.
