Adams County paramedics, EMTs receive ballistic vests

QUINCY — New equipment that the Adams County Ambulance Service bought through a grant is considered another form of personal protective equipment.
The Ambulance Service recently bought 55 ballistic vests for its paramedics and EMTs through a $30,000 grant provided by the Marion Gardner Jackson Charitable Trust.
“It’s all about having an additional form of PPE for our staff,” said Deputy Chief Alex Ussery.
Lead Paramedic Eric Nielsen said personnel aren’t required to wear them for every call, but calls where there are more risks to personnel.
“It’s part of our uniform policy now that outlines a certain variety of calls — calls involving weapons, overdoses, law enforcement standbys, psychiatric calls that require the response of law enforcement and disturbances,” Nielsen said. “Not every call will we have them on. Now, if a staff member wants to wear it on it every call, they can certainly wear it more.”
In the last 12 months, Adams County ambulance crews responded to more than 650 calls involving an increased threat to personnel, including assaults, overdoses, penetrating trauma, stabbings, shootings, suicidal subjects and psychiatric calls.
Crews will continue to stage away from active threats until cleared by law enforcement.
The Ambulance Service has considered purchasing the vests in recent years. The vests are gunshot and stab resistant.
“It’s not necessary an influx (of attacks) in Quincy or Adams County for us personally, but if you watch nationwide information that’s put out EMS magazines and stuff, it always seems like there’s articles referencing a paramedic or EMT that was assaulted,” Nielsen said. “Or they were on a routine call and something went sideways that led them to be injured by a patient or by a bystander.
“It’s one of those things that you hope you never need it, but we have it to offer employees another layer of safety.”
EMS Chief John Simon said the grant funded a majority of the cost.
“We fronted a little bit out of our operating budget,” Simon said.
The Marion Gardner Jackson Charitable Trust was established by the granddaughter of Robert W. Gardner, founder of what became Gardner-Denver. The perpetual trust was set up to support religious, charitable, scientific, literary and educational organizations in the Quincy area.