QUINCY — With property tax bills in Adams County mailed out last week, residents are being reminded that late fees for the first installment will be waived so long as both payments are made by the second installment’s due date.
Late payments previously were waived for the first installment last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Installment payments this year are due July 1 and Sept. 1.Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory said property tax bills went out last week.
For those who experienced a significant change to their tax bills over last year, Cory said the primary factors that determine this are referendums passed by voters for specific purposes, such as the building of a school, and changes to a property’s assessment due to township multipliers or increases to its value by was of additions or improvements.
Property taxes are calculated based on the assessed value of the home, which is one-third of its fair cash value.
The property tax multiplier helps to ensure that all taxable property in the county stands at 33.3% of market values.
Any property tax exemptions, the most common being the general homestead exemption, are deducted from the assessed value to calculate the net taxable amount of a property.