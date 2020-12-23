QUINCY — With the 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday, Adams County has reached 6,000 total cases since the pandemic began.
The health department also reported an increase in active cases from 539 to 578 and a decrease in hospitalizations from 62 to 59. Of those hospitalized, nine patients are in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed nine COVID-19 cases. The county has seen 1,294 cases as of Wednesday, including 105 active cases and 18 hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday: 21 males ranging in age from 10 to 90 and 18 females between the ages of 20 and 100. There are 295 active cases and 25 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed 13 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 813. Active cases are at 75, which is the highest reported case count in over a month.
Clark County only saw one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. There are 16 active cases and no hospitalizations.
The Scotland County Health Department reported four new cases since its last update on Monday. Active cases now are at 20 and three people are hospitalized.
Six new cases were confirmed by the Knox County Health Department. As of Wednesday, there are 21 active cases.
The Ralls County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday. Active cases hit 101, which is the first time the county has reported active cases in the triple digits. Five people are hospitalized.
Pike County, Mo., announced 69 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.