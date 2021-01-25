QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 27 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total number of positive cases to 7,564.
Active cases dropped to 297, which is the first time the case count has been below 300 since early November. A total of 32 people ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s are hospitalized, six of which are in the intensive care unit.
Rapid testing is still available at the parking lot of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Drive, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations for eligible Phase 1B residents of Adams, Brown, Pike, Hancock and Schuyler counties also is available by appointment this week at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
In Pike County, Ill., seven new cases were confirmed in addition to three COVID-related deaths: a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. There have been 1,574 total cases, including 57 active cases, three hospitalizations, and 45 deaths.
The Hancock County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases over the weekend. There are 237 active cases and seven hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 22 new cases: nine males between the ages of 10 and 50 and 14 females ranging in age from 10 to 70. Currently, there are 94 active cases and 10 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed a COVID-related death and two new cases over the weekend. A total of 1,046 cases and 18 deaths have been reported. Active cases are 25, the lowest daily case count since mid-October.
In Clark County, six new COVID-19 cases were reported. A total of 664 cases have been reported, including 23 active cases and three hospitalizations.
Pike County, Mo. announced 65 active cases of COVID-19, two of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.