STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed three new COVID-related deaths on Saturday: a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.
An additional 78 cases also were announced, which include 14 individuals under 20, 13 individuals in their 20s, eight individuals in their 30s, 15 individuals in their 40s, 13 individuals in their 50s, seven individuals in their 60s, seven individuals in their 70s and an individual in their 80s.
This brings the total number of cases to 4,294, including 43 deaths. As of Saturday, 80 patients ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s are hospitalized, 11 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The seven-day positivity rate for the county sits at 9.63%.
In Missouri, the Knox County Health Department alerted county businesses and organizations that positivity rates are exceeding 36%, compared to the state positivity rate of 23%.
The health department is requesting that businesses and organizations consider drive-up and phone-in services, consider options to work and participate from home, mandate the use of face masks in establishments, avoid special events encouraging the congregation of multiple households and other safety measures.