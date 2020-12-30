QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported the COVID-related death of a man in his 60s.
This brings the total case count to 6,372, including 578 active cases and 70 deaths. Hospitalizations, after being at 68 two days ago, are down to 52. Five of these patients are in the intensive care unit.
The Brown County Health Department reported 10 new cases, bringing the total count to 450. Active cases remained the same at 56 and one person is hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,352 cases have been reported, including 77 active cases and 13 hospitalizations.
In Missouri, Marion County confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. There are 3,040 total cases, including 24 hospitalizations and 52 deaths. Active cases are at 205, the lowest number since Nov. 9.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed two new cases. There are 869 total cases, including 72 active cases.
In Clark County, four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. Currently, there are 16 active cases and no hospitalizations.
The Knox County Health Department reported its third COVID-related death on Tuesday. There were 18 new cases reported and 36 active cases.
In Ralls County, there have been 21 new COVID-19 cases since the health department's last update on Monday. There are 66 active cases, the lowest number since Nov. 9, and three hospitalizations.
Pike County, Mo. announced 103 active cases of COVID-19, three of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.