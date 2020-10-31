QUINCY — In addition to 64 new confirmed cases, Adams County reported two more COVID-related deaths on Saturday: a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.
The cases include a female under the age of 10, four males and four females between 10 and 19, five men and five women in their 20s, five men in their 30s, five men and six women in their 40s, three men and six women in their 50s, three men and seven women in their 60s, three men and one woman in their 70s, one man and three women in their 80s, and one man and one woman in their 90s.
This brings the total number of Adams County COVID-19 cases to 2,221 as of Saturday, including 253 active cases and 41 hospitalizations, nine in the intensive care unit. A total of 26 people have died.
The seven-day positivity is at 13.25%.