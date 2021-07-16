QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Public Health identified Adams County as one of 12 Illinois counties showing warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk on Friday.
According to IDPH data, Adams County has reached warning levels for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and emergency department visits for COVID-like illnesses.
Angela Culbertson, administrative director of the medical surgical service line at Blessing Hospital, said that 28 people were hospitalized at Blessing with COVID-19. Nine of these patients are in critical care.
"Several weeks ago, we were averaging 10 to 12 (COVID) patients a day," Culbertson said. "What we've seen as the number of community members testing positive over the last few years (increased), our number of hospitalizations has slowly increased."
Although most of the COVID-related precautions and screening measures will remain in place, Culbertson said staff has reinstituted regular meetings of the Hospital Incident Command System, which is composed of hospital leaders who monitor patient care needs across Blessing Health System.
Culbertson also encouraged anyone who has not yet received one to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"It will at the very least reduce the risk of more serious complications from COVID," she said.
The Adams County Health Department will hold Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the health department on July 20 and July 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
IDPH's most recent data shows that 26,829 Adams County residents, or close to 41% of the county's total population, has been fully vaccinated.
In response to the uptick, several senior living facilities in Quincy announced via social media that the Adams County Health Department has recommended that indoor visitation being suspended at this time.
Good Samaritan Home posted that the suspension will take effect starting Saturday and it will notify the public once visits resume. It added that no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents or employees at this time.
Sunset Home posted that compassionate care and hospice visits are still allowed and it will do its best to schedule outdoor visits next week.
"We thank you all for your understanding as we do our best to work with our state agencies to help stop the spread of this virus," the post read.
In a letter sent to families, the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy has notified families of 16 new COVID-19 cases since July 1. Of those, 15 were employees.