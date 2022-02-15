QUINCY — The Adams County Board accepted the distribution of about $683,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for 16 nonprofit agencies and a faith-based community partnership during its Tuesday meeting.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the board agreed to allocate no more than $1 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits that experienced COVID-related losses since March 2020. To verify this, applicants were required to submit three years worth of tax forms to indicate revenue loss.
This application process was administered by the United Way of Adams County, which received 26 applications from agencies that requested about $2.1 million in total. Of these applications, 10 were rejected.
“There are various reasons for that,” Austin said. “Some was not being able to prove a loss of income (and) some was that their request was new programming that hadn’t been in existence pre-COVID.”
The board approved about $645,000 in ARPA funding for the remaining 16 organizations but also awarded funding to the Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs.
Austin said the county was specific about not directly funding religious organizations due to the funding being tax-collected revenue. But because several nonprofits participate in Unmet Needs, Austin said a $25,000 request for this program also was accepted.
With an administrative fee for the United Way plus the Unmet Needs contribution, the total ARPA contribution was about $683,000.
The board also accepted a roughly $1.6 million bid for another ARPA-funded project: HVAC improvements to the Adams County Health Department.
Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch said three bids came in for the project but Peters Heating and Air Conditioning had the low bid. He added that demolition related to the project should begin later this week.
Austin said $1.8 million had been set aside for this project.
The County Board also welcomed Lowell Klossing as its new human resources director.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said over a dozen resumes were submitted but Klossing stood out for his previous experience. Snider said Klossing’s previous HR experience had him overseeing 10 HR directors and 4,000 employees.
“He’s an extremely talented young man,” Snider said.
