QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will begin to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 and up starting Friday.
The vaccine will be administered in two doses that will be three weeks apart.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it would adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for children between the ages of 5 and 11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said in a news release that the recommendation comes in part from clinical trails with more than 3,000 children who received the vaccine.
"While most children do not suffer severe COVID-19 illness, some do," Ezike said in the release. "We also know children are great transmitters and can unknowingly infect people who could suffer severe illness. We need as many people as possible, including children, to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus and end this pandemic.”
The health department's immunization clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals are encouraged to to speak with their local health care provider before receiving a vaccine.
Individuals wishing to receive a vaccine should bring their insurance card.
