QUINCY — An Adams County committee assigned to find a replacement for former Director of Administrative Services Sue Hester is planning to post the vacated position by early next week.
Adams County Board member Matt Obert said the position will be posted as "executive assistant to the county board" and will have the same job responsibilities Hester had when she was hired three years ago.
He added that the job would be posted for about three points, at which point the committee would select appropriate candidates, begin an interview process and make a recommendation to the county board.
"This committee would select but we would tell the candidate that their hiring would be dependent on the full board being in compliance," Obert said. "That's the way we did it last time."
The committee decided on a starting salary of $40,000 to $45,000 with some wiggle room depending on qualifications.
Obert said with other staff members doing payroll and basic human resources obligations, there would be more of a focus on budget assistance and contract negotiations.
"That kind of changes what we're looking for a little bit: a little less (human resources) and a little more finance and personal management," Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said.
Hester submitted her letter of resignation to the county board on April 6 and said the decision did not come lightly.
"I have been able to withstand the pressures that come with this position for over 3 years knowing that I have the full support of the County Board," Hester wrote. "However, as of late one board member is trying to destroy my reputation and years of relationship building that I have worked so hard to create. Without the full support of my board I do not feel that I can be effective for the County any longer."