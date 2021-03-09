QUINCY — A resolution postponing late penalties for the first installment of 2021 property taxes was approved by the Adams County Board on Tuesday.
According to the resolution, property owners continue to face a health and economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business owners and retail establishments, who have been forced via Illinois executive order to temporarily close as a result of the pandemic, have expressed concerns about their ability to pay property taxes in a timely fashion.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the postponement of late charges was also done last year to give property owners a bit of break from financial obligations during the pandemic.
“It was especially needed last year but we still feel that the constituents are in a phase where it could just help a little bit with spacing,” Austin said. “But the second installment is still due when the second installment is due, and if you haven’t paid the first installment, the full amount is due and after that, if you don’t pay, then late fees are due.”
Failure to pay the first installment by the second installment’s deadline would result in the full application of applicable penalties pursuant to the Property Tax Code, according to the resolution.
“The second payment has a 30-day grace period but there are some accrued finance charges that if you don’t pay it, they enact immediately,” Austin said.
The county board also approved a resolution authorizing about $459,000 in Rebuild Illinois revenue from the county’s motor fuel tax fund and $150,000 from the county’s matching fund, or as much of that sum as would be needed to match federal funding, for road improvements on County Highway 48.
The segment of the highway would stretch from East 1900th Street east to East 2200th Street. This is a roughly 2.9-mile stretch of the highway.