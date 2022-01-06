QUINCY — Adams County will begin a search for a new director of administrative services starting this weekend, according to board chairman Kent Snider.
The position had been allocated to multiple county employees following the resignation of former director Sue Hester. However, Snider said the board would be moving forward with posting a full-time position online in the coming days.
“We’ve got the description drawn up, the pay scale, what we’re looking for and so forth,” Snider said.
Hester submitted her letter of resignation to the board in April, claiming that a county board member was attempting to destroy her reputation.
Hester currently serves in an administrative role with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Following Hester’s resignation, the board assembled a committee to vet potential candidates to replace her. However, the committee could not find any standout candidates and felt it best to hire from within.
Instead, a number of the responsibilities were shifted to Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp. Adams County senior network administrator David Hochgraber also became permanent head of the county’s IT department.
A new contract was required for Niekamp since he would be paid a stipend to assume the county board office duties performed by Hester.
But because of Niekamp numerous duties as clerk and recorder, Snider said the arrangement didn’t last.
“It was a good Band-Aid but that wasn’t going to work,” Snider said.
Once the job is posted, Snider said Adams County Board member Matt Obert, D-5, would chair the committee vetting candidates.
