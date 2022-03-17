QUINCY — The Adams County Board is planning to perform a second round of American Rescue Plan Act assistance for area nonprofits.
But instead of helping nonprofits to recuperate COVID-related losses, the board is hoping to use its ARPA funding to support local transitional housing opportunities this time around.
The board recently awarded $683,000 in ARPA funds to 16 area nonprofits in need of COVID-19 assistance following a months-long vetting process. Because funding eligibility was limited to financial losses as a result of the pandemic, 10 applicants were rejected.
During Monday’s Adams County Finance Committee, chairman Bret Austin said several of the nonprofits were turned down because they proposed new programming.
“We have at least three organizations that we just turned down for no money that wanted to do transitional housing programs,” Austin said. “And the reason we turned them down was not because we thought their ideas were bad; it was because we set up a nonprofit vetting process that was about income loss and it was about showing us three years of back taxes.”
Outside of these applicants, Gordon Dobey, executive director of Recovery Anonymous in Quincy, had requested $200,000 for a sober living house at 1111 N. Eighth, which has received widespread approval from the property’s neighbors and the Quincy City Council.
Dobey said Monday that state and federal assistance to get a sober living house project up and running is limited. He also amended his request to say that $125,000 would be sufficient to get the ball rolling.
“The state and federal funding that we would qualify for is not qualified to start a sober living house,” Dobey said. “It’s qualified to maintain it.”
Austin said though the project is needed in Adams County and stands a very good chance of getting at least a good chunk of the funding being requested, the board can’t expedite the approval of funds when multiple housing requests already have been brought forward.
Therefore, another vetting process was proposed for nonprofits interested in using ARPA funds for transitional housing projects.
Austin said he anticipates a three-month application process for housing project applications. Because of potential conflicts of interests for Adams County Board members that also serve on nonprofit boards, Austin said he would anticipate the use of a third party to perform the vetting process.
“It’s not that (county board members) don’t all have good intentions but it’s better to have that separation,” Austin said.
Proposals could be an existing housing program in need of expansion or a new need-based program for the Adams County community. This could include transitional housing, substance abuse housing or domestic abuse housing.
Applicants probably would be asked to submit a two- to three-year business plan to demonstrate a project’s longevity, Austin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.