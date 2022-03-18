CARTHAGE, Ill. — An intergovernmental agreement authorizing Adams County to assist Hancock County in the operation of its ambulance and emergency medical services has been approved by both counties.
On Wednesday, the Hancock County Board accepted the terms of the agreement during a special meeting.
This comes roughly 24 hours after the Adams County Board gave their approval.
Under the terms of the agreement, Adams Command staff will commit 120 staff hours each month and will charge Hancock County $5,000 per month. Any additional services, such as union negotiations or budget development, would be charged an hourly fee of $75.
Hancock County Board Chairman Delbert Kreps said the agreement was approved 11-2 with two board members absent.
Adams County’s assistance would be at an executive level to provide routine guidance, maintain employee schedules, interpret current policy, provide monthly operational reports, assist with current grant submissions and other services.
However, Adams County would not be responsible for making final determinations on employee terminations, developing an annual budget or using the county’s paramedics and EMTs to respond to Hancock County calls.
John Simon, director of the Adams County Emergency Management Agency, said he visited Hancock County on Thursday to get a better idea on how Adams County can assist Hancock.
“We’re meeting with some of the crews, getting to understand their operations and learning how we can move forward,” Simon said.
The agreement remains in effect until Nov. 30. After that, the agreement would go month to month until terminated. The agreement may be terminated by Hancock or Adams for any or no reason upon 30 days prior written notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.