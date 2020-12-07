QUINCY — Should the city of Quincy be awarded grant funding via the Illinois Local CURE’s Economic Support Payment Grant Program, local businesses could be eligible for up to $10,000 in relief.
On Monday, the city council approved a resolution for the Local CURE Program, which is federally funded from the Coronavirus Relief Fund using money allocated to the state through the CARES Act.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said the grants have to be turned around by the end of the year. Therefore, applications have been made and an approval committee has been set up in anticipation of the grant funding being awarded to the city.
Potential applicants would apply directly to the city for an amount up to $10,000. However, Bevelheimer said this number may drop down to $5,000 depending on the number of applications.
“It’s going to be a fast-paced period between now and Christmas if this gets awarded,” Bevelheimer said.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the hope is to provide immediate assistance to the city’s struggling businesses and tailor the funding to as many businesses as possible.
“We have to expend these funds by the end of the year so it will be a heck of an outreach effort that we’ll undertake with GREDF and the Chamber to reach out, especially to that hospitality industry who have had to change their business model so to speak,” Moore said.
Businesses that applied to the Business Interruption Grant will not be eligible for this grant assistance.