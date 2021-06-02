QUINCY — The Quincy Aeronautics Committee recommended a four-year contract with Cape Air for essential air services to the Quincy Regional Airport on Tuesday.
Cape Air, which is the airport’s current service provider, is offering 36 flights a week with options for both St. Louis and Chicago with nine-seat Tecnam P2012 Travellers. This offer beat out two other bids from Boutique Air out of San Francisco and St. Louis-based Air Choice One.
Sandra Shore, director of the Quincy Regional Airport, said Cape Air has been able to maintain a full schedule throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and enplanements tracked higher than the national average through the entirety of the service’s current contract.
Responses from air service surveys also seem to indicate that the public supports Cape Air’s bid, she added.
“Cape Air has served us well during a tumultuous time and I believe they deserve the opportunity to serve the entire region when the air service industry returns to pre-pandemic levels,” Shore said. “Though we are approaching the end of the pandemic, air travel has a long way to go, which is why I believe a four-year contract is appropriate to provide Cape Air this opportunity.”
Under a proposal to split flights evenly between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the estimated subsidy for a four-year contract would be about $3.319 million. The subsidy is then estimated to rise to about $3.627 million by the end of the contract.
Cape Air also offered a $75,000 annual marketing budget, the highest marketing budget among the three bidders, that would help support partnerships with local businesses.
Quincy resident Jeff Steinkamp, who had served as the interim director of the airport, spoke in favor of Cape Air’s proposal during Tuesday’s meeting due in part to the advantages of a twin-engine airline and the responsiveness of the company.
“As I was there, (Cape Air was) always very responsive, did what they had to do and you could always communicate with them,” Steinkamp said.
The committee recommended Cape Air without opposition.
Shore said she hopes to submit the official recommendation to the U.S. Department of Transportation by the end of the week. The recommendation must be submitted by June 11.