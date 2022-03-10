QUINCY — The Hancock County Board in Adams County is considering an intergovernmental agreement with Adams County for assistance in operating its ambulance and emergency medical services.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the county was approached by Hancock officials about a temporary agreement for ambulance services in order to meet the needs of its residents.
“They’re struggling to staff their department so we kind of agreed to have our supervisory staff, captains and billers and so forth help them between now and end of year,” Snider said.
The tentative agreement, which is subject to amendments and approval from both county boards, Adams Command staff will devote 120 staff hours monthly to the agreement and will bill Hancock $5,000 per month for the services.
Any additional services, such as union negotiations, the hiring of a new director, budget development, or other executive functions, would be charged an hourly fee of $75.
Hancock County may also call on Adams County to perform an organizational assessment at the cost of $12,500. The assessment is intended to provide Hancock County with the information necessary to determine future steps for its ambulance services.
Adams County would provide executive leadership to Hancock County to manage routine operations, according to the agreement. However, Adams County would not be authorized to use its paramedics and resources for EMS coverage unless a mutual aid request was needed, make final determinations on the termination of employees, conduct medical coding or billing, teach EMS-related courses or provide daily shift oversight with an on-site supervisor.
The agreement will be one of the items up for discussion and a possible vote during a special meeting of the Hancock County Board at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the county courthouse, 500 Main St.
