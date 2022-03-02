Agreement to advance 48th, State Street roundabout project

QUINCY — An intergovernmental agreement to set the construction of a roundabout at 48th and State in motion may be up for City Council and Adams County Board approval in the next two weeks.
Under the proposed agreement, Quincy and Adams County would evenly split the cost of the design, right-of-way acquisition, non-city utility relocations and construction for the roundabout.
Quincy Senior Project Engineer Steve Bange said the city will be fully responsible for the cost of relocating and extending the water main.
The total estimated cost for the city is about $2 million and the cost for the county would be about $1.6 million.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the city has set aside $1 million in bond revenue for the project. Another $700,000 would come out of the city’s general fund and the water fund would cover the remainder.
Quincy’s Fifth Ward aldermen said they would be on board for the project.
“It seems like roundabouts are more efficient to maintain than a stop light intersection so I don’t see the downside yet,” Alderman John Mast, R-5, said.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said he has supported roundabouts and previously requested them at 24th and Harrison and 48th and Harrison.
“That’s where I think they need to be to the extent they involve the Fifth Ward,” Rein said.
The project would run about 1300 feet south and about 480 feet north of State and about 1,000 feet west and 670 feet east of 48th.
In addition to the roundabout’s construction, the project also consists of road widening and resurfacing, installation of storm sewers, addition of sidewalks, roadway lighting and pavement markings. Bange said the design of the roundabout is 99% complete.
Since a provision of the agreement includes the allocation of money for the purchase of the right of way, Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the county is waiting for the Quincy City Council to approve the agreement before they take action.
Should the City Council accept the agreement on Monday, Snider said the Adams County Board could still vote on it during their March meeting.
