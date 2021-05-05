QUINCY — The Quincy Regional Airport broke ground on a three-phase, $35 million runway project on Wednesday.
Sandra Shore, executive director of the airport, said the project will consist of reconstructing and rehabilitating the airport's 7,100 foot long, 150 foot wide primary runway; removing the airport's third runway surface and parallel taxiway and reconstructing another taxiway. This is expected to take place over the next four years.
"We will at no time close the airport completely to air traffic," Shore said. "We will always have one airway open for the duration of this project and we look forward to continuing to support our full flight schedule."
A number of supporters were in attendance for a special groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon, including Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, who said the end result of the project will be an asset that will enhance the quality of life of residents.
"Airports put our cities on the map, draw business and create opportunities in a community," Osman said.
Although they couldn't be in attendance, Congressman Darin LaHood and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent messages supporting the project.
Duckworth wrote in a letter to Shore that the airport is an important economic engine for the region and it is critical that the airport have the support it needs to operate safely through the pandemic and onward.
"The total economic impact of this project is over $50 million for the city of Quincy and the surrounding region and will support dozens of jobs each year," Duckworth wrote. "Federal investments at airports across Illinois will go a long way toward enhancing safety and operations."
The project is being funded by a combination of a federal, state and local funds. Shore said about 95% of the project's cost will be made up of federal and state dollars.
She added that the project is estimated to bring more than 60 jobs to the area annually.