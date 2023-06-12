QUINCY — Ahead of the regular City Council meeting, Quincy's Finance Committee took the first formal step needed to establish a new tax increment financing district Monday night.
The proposed German Village TIF District would encompass around 15 blocks on Quincy's southwest side, with the majority of the area defined by York Street to the north and Ohio Street to the south, between Seventh and 11th streets. Other areas covered would include the Dick Brothers Brewery property and businesses in the 10th and Jersey area.
The Finance Committee took up a request to enter into a contract with PGAV Planners, LLC of St. Louis to serve as consultants in determining the eligibility for the new TIF district and to help create a redevelopment plan for the area.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the boundaries are still in flux as feedback from business and property owners comes in.
The Finance Committee voted 3-2 to send the contract agreement, capped at $36,000 with an additional $4,000 allocated for public notice of the plan, to the full City Council.
Once the study from PGAV is completed, the city will hold formal discussions with other taxing bodies, such as the Quincy Park District and John Wood Community College. All taxing body that would be affected by the creation of a new TIF district must approve the creation.
A TIF district freezes the value of properties inside the boundaries for tax purposes for a minimum of 23 years. During that time, any increase in tax revenue from improvements goes into a separate fund to use for other renovation and rehabilitation projects.
There are currently two TIF districts in Quincy covering primarily the downtown area. Current projects being funded by those TIF funds include redeveloping the city's right-of-ways around the construction at Eighth and Jersey as well as $500,000 against the $10 million project working to redevelop the Illinois State Bank building at Sixth and Hampshire. Those funds won't be released until the work has been completed.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, who chairs the Finance Committee voted against the contract as he said he doesn't believe the city has yet reaped the benefits of the existing TIF districts. He said he would prefer to wait for those districts to close before starting another.
Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4, agreed with Rein, saying that the government did not need to be in the business of propping up private development.
"It's not our job to pick winners and losers," Sassen said. He feels TIF funds should only be used for city infrastructure work, not for cosmetic purposes like paving stones or for work inside private properties.
Mike Mahair, president and COO of State Street Bank, said the proposed TIF will help provide support for developers and property owners looking to invest in improvements in the area.
Mark Krogman of A&B Properties said if the TIF is eventually approved, he would consider asking for funds to redevelop apartment spaces. He gave an example of renovating the upper floors of the Dick Brothers Brewery into residential spaces, a project that could easily exceed $1 million. He said the TIF funds wouldn't pay for the whole project, but would provide a spark to allow him to push forward.
Bevelheimer said the contract will come before the full City Council once it has been reviewed by the city's legal department. Funding for the contract would come from the existing TIF district funding, not from the city's general fund.
The regular City Council meeting was brief on Monday. Aldermen approved the street closures and live entertainment permits needed for the Midsummer Arts Faire. Being held June 23-25, the annual event will move from Washington Park to the Sixth Street Promenade area this year.
Aldermen also approved the closure and permits for Chicks on the River to hold the "Chicks on the Block" event on July 3. The event will close Front Street between Vermont and Hampshire, with alcohol being allowed on the street within the blocked area.
A bid from Rees Construction for repair work to the foundation of the Quincy Regional Airport's terminal building was rejected by the council at the recommendation of Airport Director Chuck Miller and the City's Aeronautic Committee. The bid exceeded the amount budgeted for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.