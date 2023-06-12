Taking questions from the Council

Jeffrey Conte, director of public works for Quincy, answers questions from the Quincy City Council on the expense of insurance to cover liability in the event of hazardous material being dumped at any of the city's three recycling centers.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Ahead of the regular City Council meeting, Quincy's Finance Committee took the first formal step needed to establish a new tax increment financing district Monday night.

The proposed German Village TIF District would encompass around 15 blocks on Quincy's southwest side, with the majority of the area defined by York Street to the north and Ohio Street to the south, between Seventh and 11th streets. Other areas covered would include the Dick Brothers Brewery property and businesses in the 10th and Jersey area.

