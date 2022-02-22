QUINCY — After sitting vacant for more than three years, the former Kmart building at 3701 Broadway may be home to a new big box retailer as early as next year.
On Tuesday, the Quincy City Council will vote to authorize a redevelopment and sales tax rebate agreement with Quincy Development Partners LLC, which is managed by GMX Quincy out of Northbrook, for the vacant anchor building. The Quincy Finance Committee meeting will discuss the agreement prior to the council meeting.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he has been working alongside the developer on this proposal for about seven months.
Although Troup would not identify the retailer that would be going into the Kmart building, he said there is some renovation work and expansion to the northeast corner of the building that needs to be finished before a retailer can build out the interior. Troup said the developer has not requested money upfront from the city to perform this work.
Renovation work could begin in March and is estimated to finish by November. The new retailer’s opening is planned for September of next year, Troup added.
“We’re still a long way off from having people hopping into that building but this development agreement will help pull together some of the missing pieces for the developer to start some of this work, renovate the building and lease it out,” Troup said.
In 2020, the City Council approved a specialty retail sales tax rebate program as part of its 45x30 Plan that would be offered to retail stores and national brands wishing to come to Quincy.
The Kmart building, however, is not part of the city’s midtown business development district nor would it be included in the city’s plans to expand Adams and Brown counties’ enterprise zone.
Troup said future plans for the site may include the demolition of the former Ruby Tuesday building on 3601 Broadway for a drive-up restaurant.
Quincy’s Kmart closed in January 2019 after its parent company, Sears, filed for bankruptcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.