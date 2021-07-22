QUINCY — A missing Quincy woman has been found in Arkansas, but a suspect in the alleged kidnapping is still being sought.
The Quincy Police Department said Tabitha Campbell, 36, was found Wednesday night in Marked Tree, Ark. She was evaluated by medical personnel and is being brought back to Quincy.
A suspect, Mario Mason, 39, from the Memphis, Tenn., area, was last seen in Marked Tree and was still in a stolen 2016 white Honda CRV with Illinois license plate CS95996.
A warrant has been issued for Mason for kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
QPD officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Monday to speak with Campbell’s family members about her possible kidnapping. The investigation led to a warrant being issued and a search conducted at a room of the Welcome Inn in Quincy. Officers reportedly found evidence that may be related to allegations of aggravated domestic battery and kidnapping.
QPD said it is believed Campbell was taken against her will by Mason and that the pair was traveling in the stolen Honda. That information was shared with the Memphis Police Department.
On Tuesday afternoon, QPD was contacted by the Memphis Police Department which reported it had located and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled, and MPD officers lost sight of the Honda.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mason may contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crimestoppers.