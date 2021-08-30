QUINCY — Although the proposed Illinois legislative maps released on Monday reveal some changes to the maps unveiled three months ago, area lawmakers maintain that districts that are not independently drawn will not turn out well.
The original maps were passed along party lines this summer and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But after Illinois Republicans filed suit arguing that the use of population estimates to draw the maps violated certain voting rights, the Democrat-led House and Senate agreed to call a special session to make adjustments to the maps using 2020 Census data that was unavailable at the time of the maps’ passage.
Under the revised maps, Quincy will sit within the 99th House District, which currently is represented by Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, and the 50th Senate District, which currently is represented by Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield.
The revised 99th District includes the city of Rushville and the surrounding area and excludes a portion of land along the Mississippi River near Canton, Mo.
Reps. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, and C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, both would reside within this proposed district, which runs from Illinois’ west coast to just west of Pleasant Plains.
Frese said the entire process should have been done by an independent council and maps should not be drawn by or for lawmakers.
“If legislators draw the maps, there’s going to be issues and there’s going to be problems,” Frese said.
With 2020 Census data unavailable when the maps were drawn in May, population estimates from the American Community Survey was used to form Illinois’ legislative districts.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, who represents the 47th Senate District, said the population variance from this process led to the special session. She added that the mapping process would have worked out better with an independent commission at the helm.
Had a legislative map not been passed by June 30, the Illinois Constitution mandates the formation of a bipartisan commission to draw the map.
Although she expected downstate district to get larger because of the loss of population, Tracy said Monday she still needs to fully review the map amendments.
The 50th Senate District stretches from Rushville in the north to Alton in the south and spreads east toward Sangamon County in the new map.
Adams County would fall into three different House districts.
The special session to consider the map updates will be on Tuesday.