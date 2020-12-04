QUINCY — An amended levy ordinance to reduce Quincy’s property tax levy to better reflect a lower-than-anticipated equalized assessed valuation will be up for a third reading and vote on Monday.
The city’s tax levy initially was estimated to be $7.646 million based on an anticipated 2% growth the EAV.
“At the time, we thought that based on the EAV, there would be a flat rate,” Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said.
However, Ray said the county notified the city that many commercial property owners are appealing, which could lower the estimated 2% growth. Therefore, the City Council voted to reduce the estimated property tax levy by $150,000 to make the estimated property tax rate, which is determined by the county, the same as last year.
Last year, the City Council approved a $7.360 million levy that generated a tax rate of $1.07 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation.
Should the city’s property tax rate remain flat, property tax owners could still experience an increase to their tax bill depending on the tax rates set for other governing bodies in the county, including school districts and park districts.
The property tax levy covers two-thirds of the total public safety pension costs for Quincy. The city then allocates other sources of general revenue for pension costs to alleviate the property tax bills, according to a memorandum. This tax levy is funding the pensions at the highest recommendation of the two statutory minimum actuarially required contribution based on 90% funding over 20 years, the memo read.
The property tax levy also covers a portion of the city’s subsidy to the Quincy Public Library, as well as bond payments.
The Quincy City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday. A live broadcasting of the meeting is available on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/QuincyILGovernment.