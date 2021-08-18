QUINCY — An amended ordinance establishing a registration process for rental property owners was presented during a special committee meeting on Wednesday.
The revised ordinance eliminates a number of controversial provisions, including a self-certification program that would be required under penalty of perjury and items pertaining to the suspension and revocation of an owner’s registration.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he anticipates there to be a few more changes before the finalized ordinance is presented to the city council.
“I think you can tell by the redlined version that the issues being brought up and raised are absolutely heard and we’re trying to amend it the best that we can to still have a fair ordinance,” Troup said. “I learned early on I’m not going to be able to please everybody (but) I hope to please 14 people when we bring it back to council.”
Committee member Janet Conover proposed the reinstatement of language from the self-certification program portion of the ordinance that allows the city to inspect residential rental property on which a complaint has been made.
She also disagreed with is the requirement of a supermajority to amend or repeal any sections of the ordinance.
“All city ordinances should be reevaluated every five years, certainly every 10 years, and add and take and change what is not working,” Conover said. “That is good government. What you are proposing here, in my opinion, is totally wrong and I am requesting that it be changed that amendments are decided by a simple majority of the council unless the mayor disagrees and then it is two thirds.”
Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore also presented data related to the cost to taxpayers when rental property nuisances weren’t addressed.
In the 2021 fiscal year, Moore said about $108,000 in unpaid invoices from nuisance abatements on rental properties were sent to collections. Of that amount, about $1,500 was collected, leaving a roughly $107,000 burden to the taxpayers.
Moore said one flaw in the nuisance abatement process is that good landlords may be sent to collections if there is no way of contacting them. These property owners could then be forced to pay exorbitant charges for not maintaining property they were unaware was under review, she added.
“Unfortunately, the best information we have is the address and the owner’s name that’s on the property tax database,” Moore said. “If that information is incorrect, we have no other recourse.”
“If we had a registration program where we had an email address and a phone number of the owner, when we have a problem we can notify that owner same day, the owner can then take care of it and we don’t have good landlords going to collections.”
The next rental property registration committee meeting will be at 4:30 on Sept. 1 at Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine. The only tentative agenda item as of Wednesday will be a review of the revised ordinance.