QUINCY — Ameren Illinois will be working to replace outdated gas lines along Broadway St. in Quincy (Ill. 104).
Roughly one and a quarter miles of natural gas pipeline, dating back to the 1970s, will be replaced along Broadway. Crews working for Ameren have already started the process of replacing these older pipes with corrosion-resistant polyethylene materials.
Along with the main pipe replacement, nearly 70 individual customers along Broadway will have their connections upgraded, as well.
“These proactive upgrades will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers,” Eric Kozak said. Kozak is vice president of natural gas operations for Ameren. “Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Quincy and Adams County. We have more than 15 full-time natural gas employees in Quincy who maintain the system and perform construction projects.”
Kozak said the nearly $2 million project is expected to be completed by the middle of August, weather permitting.
Ameren Illinois is asking drivers who use Broadway/104 to be mindful of the employees and equipment that will be in use throughout the project.
Karen Boulanger, Ameren Illinois’s director of safety, said the signs and cones are there to protect the crews’ work areas.
“Please slow down as you drive on Highway 104 and pay attention,” Boulanger said. “We need everyone’s help when it comes to work zone safety along this route and on every route where workers are present. Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day.”
For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required when switching individual meters over to the new services, just before the work is completed.
Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances.