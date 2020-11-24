QUINCY -- The Quincy Fire Department's annual "Keep the Wreaths Red" program will kick off Wednesday, Nov. 25, and run until midnight on Jan. 1.
Each Quincy fire station, Ameren Illinois and Refreshment Services Pepsi will be displaying wreaths with red bulbs. Every time there is a structure fire during the program, one of the bulbs on each wreath will be changed from red to white, with the goal of encouraging fire safety through the holiday season.
The Quincy Fire Department encourages residents to keep cooking fires attended, limit the use of extension cords and keep Christmas trees watered. For additional fire safety tips, visit nfpa.org/Public-Education.