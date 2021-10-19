QUINCY — Over 20 people already have signed up for property tax incentives under the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap.
The is one of many programs the city implemented to encourage out-of-town employees to move to Quincy. The city has allocated $125,000 from its 1% food and beverage tax for the one-time program.
An individual who purchases a house in Quincy could be eligible for up to $5,000 in property tax relief. Someone who leases a property could receive up to $3,500 in lease assistance.
During Tuesday’s Quincy Next Strategic Plan Commission meeting, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said applicants have been tracked since the program’s launch in September through the Quincy’s Calling website.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot of major employers who aren’t in the city so that didn’t make sense to contain it,” Bevelheimer said. “But we’ve got 21 folks who have actually made that move.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said most of the eligible residents have applied for the $3,500 lease incentive, which he attributed to a lack of housing options currently available.
“When people are moving here, they are renting or leasing property so they can get a lay of the land,” Troup said. “The houses that are made available are selling quite quickly and the people that aren’t comfortable because they just moved into town, they’ll want to get to know the area a little bit better before they make that purchase commitment.”
Quincy officials continue their marketing efforts to attract a talented workforce through Quincy’s Calling.
This initiative consists of an outreach program targeting Quincy alumni to promote the city’s affordable cost of living followed by a recruitment campaign for skilled workers within an hour’s drive from Quincy.
