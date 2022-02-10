QUINCY — A digital application to expand the Quincy and Adams County Enterprise Zone to include several midtown properties, including the Quincy Town Center, was submitted to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity this week.
The expansion would add the Quincy Town Center, the former Sears and County Market locations, the nearby CVS Pharmacy and Slumberland to the enterprise zone.
During Wednesday’s enterprise zone board meeting, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said in addition to the digital application, a hard copy application also will be sent to DCEO this week. This hard copy would include any relevant ordinances and verification from the clerks of each government entity affiliated with the enterprise zone.
“Each community adopted an amendment to their enterprise zone application as well as amending the intergovernmental agreement for the enterprise zone so those documents have been packaged and those will be sent to DCEO (Thursday),” Bevelheimer said. “And then it’s just a matter of waiting to hear if they accept our application.”
Should the expansion be approved, these new properties would be eligible for city, county and state sales tax exemptions on building materials that will be permanently incorporated into real estate.
Bevelheimer said the owners of the former Shopko and K-Mart buildings had been asked to join the enterprise zone but declined.
John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe had asked whether Aldi, Burger King, Outdoor Power or Autozone had been asked to join the enterprise zone. However, Bevelheimer said the expansion focused on vacant areas.
