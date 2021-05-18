QUINCY — Applications for COVID-related financial assistance through the Illinonis Rental Payment Program are open for Illinois residents.
This program aims to provide direct funding to support tenants who have been unable to pay their rent through the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants could be eligible for grants worth up to $25,000 that would be used to cover missed rent payments dating as far back as June 2020.
“We have been and continue to be committed to responding to the basic needs of Illinois residents,” Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou said in a news release. “Economic hardship like loss of employment or even a reduction in hours has deep impacts and can lead to housing insecurity at a time when families need it most.”
Jeremy Oshner, executive director of the Two Rivers Regional Council, said his organization will be assisting with the application process.
Eligible tenants must be in a household that has experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic, have a household income below 80% of the area median income adjusted for household size, live in Illinois and have an unpaid rent balance.
Oshner said priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of the area median income and households with one or more members that have been unemployed for at least 90 days.
He added that applications will not be considered complete until both the housing provider and the tenant complete their sections of the joint application.
The ILRPP is funded through a federal COVID relief bill passed in December that would allocate $25 billion for state and local government rental assistance programs. The state of Illinois also passed House Bill 2877 to provide additional guidance on administering rental assistance.
Applications are available at ILRPP.IHDA.org and will be accepted through June 7.
Questions about the application can be directed to Elaine Davis, housing coordinator for Two Rivers Regional Council, at 217-224-8171, extension 109, or at edavis@trrcopo.org.