QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the opening of Quincy’s American Job Center, 107 N. Third, and five other locations for in-person workforce and limited unemployment services starting Tuesday by appointment only.
The openings are part of IDES’ phased-in restoration of employment services which began on Aug. 26 with the opening of locations in Champaign, Harvey, Mt. Vernon and Rockford.
Appointments can be reserved for a number of services, including identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim, assistance with registering with IllinoisJobLink.com, assistance with documenting work search activities and resume and job search guidance.
To schedule an appointment, call the IDES Scheduling Hotline at 217-558-0401 and request a callback. Appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of the appointment time.
Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each appointment will be 20 minutes in length with a 10-minute grace period.
Masks or face coverings will be required to enter the office and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days of their appointment must reschedule.